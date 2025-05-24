‘Sirens’ Creator Says That Finale Twist Was the ‘Truest’ and ‘Inevitable Ending’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Sirens” Episode 5.

“Sirens” closes out the chaotic and emotional weekend shared by Simone (Milly Alcock), Devon (Meghann Fahy) and Michaela (Julianne Moore) with a twist that viewers might not have seen coming.

After Simone’s kiss with Michaela’s husband, Peter (Kevin Bacon), was captured by a private investigator hired by Michaela, tensions between the married couple grew when he invited his children to the gala, leading him to end the marriage in the middle of the proceedings. Just as quickly as Peter ended it with Michaela, Simone appeared on Peter’s arm, who later explained to Devon that Peter confessed his love for Simone on the beach.

And just like that, Simone took Michaela’s place — both as the cohost of the gala and the lady of the Kell mansion — while Devon and their father, Bruce (Bill Camp) headed back to Buffalo.

“It felt like the inevitable ending,” Metzler told TheWrap, noting that ending was her “North star” while writing the series. “There’s a lot of endings that would have felt false to me, but the truest one is the one that we wrote and shot and now are sharing with you.”

“Sirens” concludes with a shot of Simone standing by the cliff on the outskirts of the estate taking in the view after the events of the weekend, capturing what Metzler sees as a “Mona Lisa smile” that keeps viewers guessing on Simone’s innermost feelings.

“We tried to dole out the information about her and her backstory with great care, so that at the end, love it or hate it, you deeply understand her,” Metzler said. “It’s up to you to decide what she’s thinking and how she feels about this. And so I hope we ask the question, but didn’t answer it for you.”

Below, Metzler reveals the aftermath she sees for Simone, Devon and Michaela and whether she’d be interested in continuing the story with a potential Season 2. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

TheWrap: It’s immediately clear that Devon and Bruce will go back to Buffalo, which seems strange considering they could have a comfortable life at this estate. Why do the sisters quickly understand they’ll be parting ways?

Metzler: I love that scene. I love the choices those two actresses made. It’s so heartbreaking when she says, “I’ll see you this fall,” and we know that they won’t. I find it very interesting because I think Devon, she says it at one point, is like, “I’m not going to sail away on a boat — I’m not going to participate in this; I belong back home.” I think this weekend has changed her — I think she’s going to go home and get her own apartment, probably help Bruce get set up in a facility. Maybe she will eventually track down Jordan and do things that feel good and are good for her.

I think that this is going to be a weekend that will set her on the right path to be to becoming really well. But she isn’t there yet, and living in the guest house — it’s not the path that she wants to go on. It’s not the route for her.

That last conversation between Devon and Michaela turns the idea of the power the women hold on its head. What did you want to come through in that conversation?

I view it as a question: what does it mean to be a monster? Who is a monster? Are we all monsters? The idea of “Is Simone a monster?” is a question that I hope we don’t answer in that moment. But I love the question. Their interaction at the end is a little bit about innocence and experience — these are two women who are on the other side of innocence, who are leaving this place at the end of a race, really. I think there’s a level of true understanding about the world and where they sit in it, and compassion for each other. I love that we start with these two women hating each other, and end in a place where they see each other. And that felt very real to me, it felt very true.

Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon in “Sirens.” (Macall Polay/Netflix)

What will Michaela do next?

She was a lawyer before. I think this is a scrappy woman who lands on her feet. Much like Simone, I think she knows how to work her way up in a situation. I think Michaela is going to be just fine. I think she’s going to get a job as an attorney and start again, but I think the trauma of what’s happened to her will probably continue. The cycle will continue of there being sirens on the island.

Will Simone be content here? Will she reconnect with Devon down the line, saying “I was wrong?”

I’m not sure. I’m really curious how Simone’s going to do. On the boat, Devon says to Michaela, “Do you think she’s going to be alright with that guy?” and Michaela, very quickly, says, “No.” There’s experience and wisdom in that answer. I bet Simone has a narrative that she tells herself about it too, but I think she’s going to rule the kingdom for a bit. This question of, can we escape where we’re from? Can you change who you are? I think all three women have that — can you leave your past behind? It’s an interesting question. I’m curious if Simone can.

Would you be interested in continuing the story in a second season, or any other follow up?

These characters are very vivid and real to me. I could write them forever. Having said that, I do feel like this story has a beginning, middle and end, and so at least this chapter is done.

“Sirens” is now streaming on Netflix.