‘Sirens’ Lures 16.7 Million Views in 4 Days, Debuting as Netflix’s Most-Watched TV Show of the Week

“Sirens” lured in an impressive audience in its opening weekend, becoming the most-watched English-language TV show of the week.

The five-episode series, which stars Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock, brought in 16.7 million views across its first four days on Netflix, debuting as the most-watched TV show during the week of May 19. “Sirens” brought in the biggest audience for a TV series since “Adolescence,” which scored 17.8 million views during the week of March 31, and outpaced the debuts of “The Four Seasons” and “Forever,” which debuted to viewerships of 11.9 million and 3.7 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, “The Four Seasons” and “Forever,” both of which were renewed for sophomore seasons by Netflix, slid down on the list into the No. 6 and No. 7 spot on the English-language TV list, with both titles logging 3.2 million views.

On the film front, “Fear Street: Prom Queen” debuted as the most-watched English-language movie of the week with 10.7 million views in just over three days. “Fear Street: Prom Queen” dethroned “Nonna’s” as the top movie as “Nonna’s” slid from last week’s viewership of 20 million to 8.4 million views.

