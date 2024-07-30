‘Skillhouse’ to Kick Off Slate of Influencer-Driven Movies From Ryan Kavanaugh’s GENTV After Clip Goes Viral | Exclusive

Ryan Kavanaugh’s media company GENTV.COM will kick off a slate of influencer-driven movies with a streaming component this fall when “Skillhouse” hits theaters, and the introduction of this new model is already making waves online.

A 10-minute clip from “Skillhouse,” a horror movie written and directed by Josh Stolberg (“Saw X”) and starring influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, generated over 1 million views in just one hour of being online and climbed to 3 million views in less than 24 hours. The average watchtime, according to GENTV, was 10 minutes and 54 seconds, meaning the majority of those who checked out the clip watched the entire thing.

While “Skillhouse” already has wide theatrical distribution itself, the virality of the clip has led to several studios wanting to partner on it for distribution, and it is likely they will end up partnering with one of the traditional distributors, according to an individual with knowledge of the talks.

The story of “Skillhouse” finds 10 influencers trapped in a deadly game where reality is engineered and terror is an ever-present illusion. As they navigate the treacherous challenges, they must rely on their social media prowess and wits to survive.

“Skillhouse” is the beginning of an ambitious plan from the company to release between five and 10 films annually, each headlined by top influencers. But instead of merely sticking to film or TV, each movie will be distributed through two distinct platforms: short-form episodic films released on social media by the influencers and traditional full-length features that will be available in theaters and all subsequent release windows.

The films are fully self-funded, traverse three targeted genres with budgets that range from $2 million to $10 million. The first six movies are already in various stages of production.

“We are incredibly proud to bring ‘Skillhouse’ to audiences around the world,” Kavanaugh said in a statement. “This film is a testament to the power of influencers and the shifting dynamics of media consumption. With the exceptional talents of Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, and 50 Cent, we are confident ‘Skillhouse’ has and will further captivate and terrify viewers.”

Kavanaugh and Shane Valdez recently partnered and merged GENTV.COM with Valdez’s creative agency, REALM. This merger brings a creative and production team of over 50 people, allowing them to handle editing, special effects, and marketing in-house. Shane Valdez, who served as a producer on “Skillhouse,” will continue to produce GENTV’s films with Kavanaugh.

Valdez added, “The merger of GENTV and REALM Agency allows us to streamline our production and marketing efforts, ensuring that each film we produce is of the highest quality and reaches the widest possible audience. ‘Skillhouse’ is just the beginning, and we are excited to see how this new approach to filmmaking will resonate with viewers.”

“Skillhouse” will be released in theaters wide on Halloween weekend.