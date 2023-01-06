skip-bayless-shannon-sharpe-fs1

A heated exchange between "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on Wednesday gave a 57% ratings boost to the FS1 show.

Skip Bayless’ Tweet About Damar Hamlin, Feud With Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Boost ‘Undisputed’ Ratings By 57%

by | January 6, 2023 @ 3:30 PM

The Fox Sports 1 host apologized for the tweet but stands by what he said and will not take it down

A heated exchange between “Undisputed” hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe and the events that led to it helped give a 57% ratings boost to the Fox Sports 1 show.

According to ratings published on ShowBuzz Daily, Wednesday’s show scored a P18-49 rating of 0.11. In comparison, the average P18-49 rating of Undisputed episodes between Dec. 19 and Dec. 30 was 0.7.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football during Damar Hamlin injury

NFL Won’t Resume Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football during Damar Hamlin injury

‘Monday Night Football’ Game With Damar Hamlin’s Injury Is Most-Watched Across ESPN Platforms
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless Apologizes for Damar Hamlin Tweet, Co-Host Shannon Sharpe Skips ‘Undisputed’ Anyway (Video)
Fans gather for a vigil at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who collapsed after making a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Donations Soar to Over $3.7 Million (and Counting) Following Bills Player’s Cardiac Arrest
Buccaneers-Cardinals

Ratings: Buccaneers Vs. Cardinals Scores a Christmas Primetime Win For NBC
telemundo-peacock-world-cup-ratings

Ratings: Telemundo’s World Cup Finale Coverage Up 65% From 2018 Game
her-beauty-and-the-beast-abc

Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win
Argentina-Mexico

World Cup: Argentina-Mexico Game Is Most-Watched Group Stage Match in Spanish-Language History
The Voice - Season 22

Ratings: ‘The Voice’s’ First Live Show Results Score a Tuesday Primetime Ratings Win for NBC
David Muir Mike Pence Interview

Ratings: David Muir’s Mike Pence Interview Nabs 4 Million Viewers for ABC
Pictured: Host Cedric the Entertainer. Photo: CBS

Ratings: CBS’ ‘The Greatest @Home Videos’ Thanksgiving Special Attracts 3 Million Viewers