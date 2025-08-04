Skydance Television Head Matt Thunell to Oversee Paramount TV Studios

Skydance Television president Matt Thunell is set to oversee Paramount Television Studios following the closing of the two companies’ $8 billion merger. Thunell will report to newly appointed Paramount Pictures co-chair and Paramount Television chair Dana Goldberg.

The Paramount Television Studios label, which is being revived after being shuttered in August 2024, will include Skydance Television and the previously merged Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

Following its shuttering, PTVS series and development projects — such as Prime Video’s “Cross” and Apple TV+’s “Before” and “Murderbot” — transitioned to CBS Studios. It remains unclear where oversight of CBS Studios will fall in the new organizational structure.

Taylor Sheridan, whose deal with MTV Entertainment Studios runs through 2028, is expected to be based at Paramount TV Studios going forward. Showtime/MTV Entertainment scripted content head Keith Cox is expected to transition to the new label and continue working with Sheridan.

A spokesperson for Skydance declined to comment.

Paramount TV Studios was previously overseen by Paramount co-CEO and CBS president and CEO George Cheeks and run by Nicole Clemens, while Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios was overseen by co-CEO Chris McCarthy.

Cheeks will remain with the combined company as chair of the TV Media division, while McCarthy is set to exit the company following completion of the merger. Clemens exited following the shuttering of Paramount TV Studios and now leads Prime Video’s international originals team.

In addition to Goldberg, Thunell and Cheeks, former Netflix executive Cindy Holland will oversee Paramount’s streaming business as chair, replacing outgoing streaming chief Tom Ryan, while former Sony Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein will serve as co-chair of Paramount Pictures alongside Goldberg, as well as vice chair of platforms.

David Ellison will serve as Paramount’s CEO, while Jeff Shell will serve as president and Andy Gordon will serve as chief operating and strategy officer. Andrew Warren will continue as interim chief financial officer.