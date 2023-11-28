In this exclusive clip from “Slow Horses” Season 3, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) reluctantly confesses he may have seen his colleague’s kidnapper… and failed to intervene.

When Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) fails to turn up to work, River admits to boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) that he saw a man following Catherine the night before, but thought, “Why would anyone be following her?”

“You don’t want to admit you might have f—ed up,” says the ever-caustic Lamb. “Why don’t you just tell me what happened and I decide how much I hurt you?”

The first two episodes of “Slow Horses” Season 3 premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 29, with new episodes dropping every Friday through Dec. 29, on Apple TV+.

Season 3 is based on the third book in Mick Herron’s “Slow Horses” series, “Real Tigers.” Besides Lowden and Oldman, the returning cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

The third installment in the British spy series includes “Gangs of London” star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, who plays Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, and “Fantastic Beasts” star Katherine Waterston as a fellow MI5 agent who discovers a deadly secret at the heart of the agency.

“Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by “Veep” producer Will Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

Season 3 is directed by Saul Metzstein, whose credits include “Ripper Street” and “Doctor Who.”

Since its premiere in April 2022, “Slow Horses” has been nominated for five BAFTA Television Award nominations, including Oldman for Best Lead Actor, and Lowden as Best Supporting Actor and the theme song by Daniel Pemberton and Mick Jagger.