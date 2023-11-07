When Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) is kidnapped by rogue MI5 agents, it’s up to her fellow Slow Horse agents to save her in the first trailer for Season 3 of “Slow Horses.”

Apple TV+ released the preview on Tuesday for the British spy show, which returns with the first two episodes of Season 3 on Nov. 29. A new episode premieres every Wednesday through Dec. 27.

“I need a team of good agents, but I just have the Slow Horses,” laments slovenly senior agent Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who never misses a chance to crack wise, even when lives are on the line.

Later in the clip, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) calls from a besieged warehouse to tell Lamb, “There are men outside with guns. Some backup might be handy.”

Lamb’s nonchalant reply, “Well, I’m busy.”

Responds a frustrated Cartwright, “OK, thanks, I’m sure the situation will resolve itself.”

Hacking expert Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) should also know better than to expect praise from Lamb when he’s tapped for the mission. “It’s an honor to be selected for field work,” he tells his boss, whose simply says, “Shut up.”

Last but not least, Lamb appears to question how Cartwright handled a tight situation, telling his subordinate, “I’d have killed every one of them. If they threatened to kill you on the other hand, I’d buy them a beer and the bullets.”

But is there a chance Cartwright might graduate from Slough House and back to MI5 proper? He’s told by agency director Ingrid Tearney (Sophie Okonedo) that if he does well on this job, “You can wipe your slate clean.”

You can watch the trailer, which is scored to Kasabian’s 2004 track “Club Foot,” above.

Apple TV+ also released new Season 3 photos, including one of “Gangs of London” and “His House” star Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, who joins the show as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul.

Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney in Season 3 of “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Sean Donovan in Season 3 of “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

The series also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

“Slow Horses” is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith of “Veep.” Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series.

Season 3, which is adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in Mick Herron’s book series, is directed by Saul Metzstein.

The first two episodes of “Slow Horses” Season 3 debut on Apple TV+ on Nov. 29.