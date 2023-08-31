Amid Hollywood’s double strikes and a recent resurgence of COVID-19, rolling with the punches is a necessary quality for those looking to enter the entertainment industry, according to FredAnthony Smith, who serves as head of nonscripted development at “BS High” producer SMAC Entertainment, which was co-founded by Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan.

“Part of the job is planning, and being very detailed… but also knowing that as soon as you wake up the next day, getting ready to enact that plan, you’re gonna have to rip the plan up, because something’s gonna go wrong,” Smith told TheWrap for this week’s Office