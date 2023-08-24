Playstudios Founder Suggests Being Curious About Unexpected Opportunities: ‘Make It Yours’

When Playstudios founder Andrew Pascal was growing up in San Francisco, he became fascinated with the intricacies of gaming. But he never anticipated he’d spend his career creating games centered around gambling — or that he would go on to lead a company worth over $1 billion.

After spending his summers interning in Las Vegas, Pascal joined a management development program at Golden Nugget Group. Three months into a rotation, he got assigned to the slot-machine department.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, wait a second. That’s not a good place for me,’” he told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.