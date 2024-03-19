Hot off of wrapping filming on “Smile 2” a “couple weeks ago,” star Lukas Gage revealed that there was one scene while making the horror sequel that literally made him throw up off-camera.

The actor recounted a moment in the Parker Finn-led project that was so “gory and disgusting” that it turned his stomach.

Speaking with Julia Cunningham and Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” in promotion of “Road House” on Monday, Gage looked ahead to his next franchise project, “Smile 2.” And while he was “so scared to give any spoilers away,” the actor — also known for “The White Lotus” Season 1 and “How to Blow Up a Pipeline” — promised that “if you love the first movie, you’re going to love this one.”

“It’s so terrifying,” Gage said. “It was the first time I’ve ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take.”

“What do you mean?” Cagle asked.

“I didn’t think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting,” the actor explained. Gage then revealed that the moment actually caused him to vomit off-camera, to which Cunningham joked that he should have saved it for on-camera.

“Doug Liman would’ve followed you in there,” Cagle joked, referencing his “Road House” reboot director.

“Oh, Doug Liman would’ve been right up in there with me in the toilet seat,” Gage responded before going back to “Smile 2.” “It’s legitimately that scary. I’m not even just lying. I’ve never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew was terrified filming because, I don’t know. Parker Finn is, he knows that genre so well.”

“Smile 2” from Paramount Pictures is due to hit theaters Oct. 18.