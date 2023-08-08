Smithhouse has promoted Hillary Povar to EVP and chief creative officer, the PR agency announced Tuesday.

Povar, who previously served as executive vice president of the boutique firm, will continue to collaborate with the agency’s leadership team to advance existing campaigns and client services as well as identify potential business opportunities.

In her expanded role, Povar will oversee the firm’s creative section and execution across all clients and spearhead strategies for communications, branding and creative vision for existing campaigns and new clients through business pitches and presentations.

“As a strategic leader and trusted colleague, Hillary Povar has been a valued member of the Smithhouse team and embodies our commitment to exceeding expectations, re-thinking PR best practices in an ever-changing landscape, and being relentlessly creative with everything we do,” Smithhouse president, CEO and founder Dustin Smith said in a statement. “I’m excited to have her continue to shape the future of our agency and deliver unmatched results as we grow our company.”

Since joining the agency in 2021, Povar’s recent clients include Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Hulu, Norman Lear Center at USC, Scout Productions, YogaWorks as well as Amazon Freevee and Emmy-nominated hit comedy “Jury Duty.” Povar was also recently honored by TV Week on their 40 Under 40 list.

Povar first started at Showtime and has spearheaded and contributed to the PR strategy for over 60 original scripted and unscripted series, specials, and events over her 15-year career. She has been applauded for her work launching Emmy-winning comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” through creative publicity campaigns and FYC initiatives.

In addition to Povar’s clients named above, Smithhouse works with Amazon Studios/Prime Video, ABC, CBS Network, CBS Media Ventures, Casting Society, Crunchyroll, Fuse, Hot Snakes Media, National Geographic/Disney+, Plus Life Media and Telemundo, among others.