‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ Cast Guide | Photos

Netflix’s latest dating show, “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark,” attempts to turn casual flings into true love.
Hosted by reality star Chloe Veitch of “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and “Perfect Match” and dating and relationship expert Spicy Mari, twelve singles hope to find love but are confronted by a special someone from the past.
“You guys all have one thing in common,” Veich said in the trailer for the series. “You have been brought here with the person you love having casual sex with AKA your sneaky link.”
The six former sneaky links are under the impression that they are checking into the love motel alone, but a casual fling from their past appears unannounced. Now the six casual couples will have to decide if they will upgrade their sneaky link from a booty call to a committed relationship.
Keep reading for the full breakdown of the “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” cast:
Angelique
30, Law student
Her sneaky link was Travis. She’s ready for a relationship, but her booty call from back home may not be on the same page.
Avery
26, Tech recruiter
Colt and Avery used to get together in Nashville. She sees him as a “f-boy.”
Brandon
27, Nightclub owner
Nicole S. was his sneaky link. He has problems in the past with keeping a long roster of women, but now he’s trying to settle down.
Colt
32, Sales consultant/model
Avery was his sneaky link. Colt is excited to see where his journey at the motel goes, whether that is deepening his relationship with Avery or finding someone new.
Kyle
29, Photographer
Zoe was his sneaky link. Kyle is ready to find his soulmate and is willing to push Zoe to get there with him.
Logan
31, Personal trainer/armed security
His sneaky link was Nicole V. He admitted that he typically keeps his relationships strictly friends with benefits and may be scared to open up.
Manny
26, Travel nurse
Manny and Samira dated in high school and went on to keep things casual. She was glad to see him walk into the motel doors.
Nicole S.
28, Marketing director
Brandon was Nicole’s sneaky link. They did not end on the best terms after she flew across the country to see him. Now she’s looking for a long term partner, and she’s not sure she can trust him.
Nicole V.
28, Training director
Her sneaky link was Logan, but she called it just a fun fling. She does not think she is willing to make things work with him.
Samira
24, Sales and social media management
Travis
31, Account executive
Angelique is Travis’ sneaky link.
“We don’t have an emotional relationship.”
Zoe
29, Fashion brand owner and materials research/sourcing specialist
Kyle was her friend that she sometimes kissed when she went out to the bars, but she had not taken their relationship to the next level.
Late Arrivals
Corinthian
33, Fitness and business coach
David
27, Content creator/musician
Jacie
26, bartender
Justin
27, Professional basketball player
Kelsey
24, Fashion website manager/model
Lulu
23, Playboy bunny, model