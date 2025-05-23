‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ Cast Guide | Photos

Netflix’s latest dating show, “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark,” attempts to turn casual flings into true love.

Hosted by reality star Chloe Veitch of “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and “Perfect Match” and dating and relationship expert Spicy Mari, twelve singles hope to find love but are confronted by a special someone from the past.

“You guys all have one thing in common,” Veich said in the trailer for the series. “You have been brought here with the person you love having casual sex with AKA your sneaky link.”

The six former sneaky links are under the impression that they are checking into the love motel alone, but a casual fling from their past appears unannounced. Now the six casual couples will have to decide if they will upgrade their sneaky link from a booty call to a committed relationship.

Keep reading for the full breakdown of the “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” cast:

Angelique

Angelique in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

30, Law student

Her sneaky link was Travis. She’s ready for a relationship, but her booty call from back home may not be on the same page.

Avery

Avery in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

26, Tech recruiter

Colt and Avery used to get together in Nashville. She sees him as a “f-boy.”

Brandon

Brandon in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

27, Nightclub owner

Nicole S. was his sneaky link. He has problems in the past with keeping a long roster of women, but now he’s trying to settle down.

Colt

Colt in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

32, Sales consultant/model

Avery was his sneaky link. Colt is excited to see where his journey at the motel goes, whether that is deepening his relationship with Avery or finding someone new.

Kyle

Kyle in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

29, Photographer

Zoe was his sneaky link. Kyle is ready to find his soulmate and is willing to push Zoe to get there with him.

Logan

Logan in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

31, Personal trainer/armed security

His sneaky link was Nicole V. He admitted that he typically keeps his relationships strictly friends with benefits and may be scared to open up.

Manny

Manny in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

26, Travel nurse

Manny and Samira dated in high school and went on to keep things casual. She was glad to see him walk into the motel doors.

Nicole S.

Nicole S in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

28, Marketing director

Brandon was Nicole’s sneaky link. They did not end on the best terms after she flew across the country to see him. Now she’s looking for a long term partner, and she’s not sure she can trust him.

Nicole V.

Nicole V in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

28, Training director

Her sneaky link was Logan, but she called it just a fun fling. She does not think she is willing to make things work with him.

Samira

Samira in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

24, Sales and social media management

Travis

Travis in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

31, Account executive

Angelique is Travis’ sneaky link.

“We don’t have an emotional relationship.”

Zoe

Zoe in season 1 of “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix)

29, Fashion brand owner and materials research/sourcing specialist

Kyle was her friend that she sometimes kissed when she went out to the bars, but she had not taken their relationship to the next level.

Late Arrivals

Corinthian

Corinthian Lyles in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

33, Fitness and business coach

David

David Kartozia in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

27, Content creator/musician

Jacie

Jacie Allain in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

26, bartender

Justin

Justin Briggs in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

27, Professional basketball player

Kelsey

Kelsey Tomlin in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

24, Fashion website manager/model

Lulu

Lulu Williams in “Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark” (Credit: Netflix)

23, Playboy bunny, model