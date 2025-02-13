Cher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Grohl and More Join ‘SNL50’ Concert Special

The “SNL50” homecoming concert added more music and comedy icons to its star-studded lineup for its kickoff celebration on Thursday.

Cher, Dave Grohl, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent and Wyclef Jean are set to perform, joining the previous musical guest lineup of Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s and The Roots.

The event, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and stream live on Peacock from Radio City Music Hall starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Friday, will also feature special appearances by Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and more.

The one-night-only special is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Lorne Michaels as well as Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson.

The concert is one of multiple specials celebrating the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary. Peacock has already released the four-episode docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” from Morgan Neville as well as NBC’s documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” from Questlove.

The “SNL” 50th anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.