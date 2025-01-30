‘SNL50’ Concert to Stream in February With Headliners Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and More

The “Saturday Night Live” party is still going strong over at NBC. Peacock will live-stream “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” a musical event that celebrates 50 years of musical acts and performances from the show. The event will stream live from Radio City Music Hall exclusively on Peacock Feb. 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Fan screening events will also be offered in select Imax theaters at Regal Cinemas.

Fittingly, “SNL” alum and NBC star Jimmy Fallon will host the event. The concert will feature performances from Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s and The Roots. More performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

The one-night-only special is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Lorne Michaels as well as Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson.

As for the specifics around the concert’s theatrical premiere, fan screenings will take place in Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, the Regal UA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, the Regal Lone Star in Texas, the Regal Deer Park in New York and the Regal South Beach in Florida. Free tickets for the fan screenings will be available exclusively for current Fandango FanClub members, Regal Crown Club members and Imax subscribers at a later date.

This is one of many big specials NBC and Peacock has released leading up to the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary. The streamer has already released the four-episode docuseries “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” from Morgan Neville as well as NBC’s documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” from Questlove.

All of this celebrating will peak on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT when “SNL” debuts its long-awaited 50th anniversary special.