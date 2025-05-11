‘SNL’: Trump Crashes Mother’s Day Celebration, Cecily Strong Returns as Jeanine Pirro in Cold Open | Video

President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) interrupted Bowen Yang, Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson’s sweet Mother’s Day celebration in this week’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open in order to celebrate the election of the first American pope and introduce viewers to his new United States attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro (a returning Cecily Strong).

Before Yang, Thompson and Hernández’s Mother’s Day song could reach its chorus, Johnson’s Trump came in to crash their party. “It’s me again, invading all aspects of your life!” he announced, while shooing the “SNL” cast members and their “moms” offstage. “Don’t worry. Those aren’t even the real moms. Those are actors. Can you believe that? ‘SNL’ wouldn’t spring for the flights.”

You can watch the “SNL” cold open yourself in the video below.

Trump interrupts a Mother’s Day message pic.twitter.com/1SKvMj0inV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 11, 2025

More to come…