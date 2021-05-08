“Saturday Night Live” will be available to livestream internationally for the first time ever Saturday, when Elon Musk hosts.

Musk tweeted the link to the livestream at 4:39 p.m. ET, hours before his “SNL” episode begins at 11:30 p.m. ET., writing “Special link to view SNL outside USA.”

Per NBC, tonight’s “SNL” will be livestreamed internationally via YouTube in more than 100 countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom.



“‘SNL’ is a global phenomenon and this livestream marks the first time audiences around the world will experience the show simultaneously along with the US,” Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “It’s incredibly exciting to create this worldwide event with host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus. We thank our international partners and YouTube for helping us make it happen.”

Readers can watch the episode right here once it goes live at 11:30 p.m. ET.

“SNL” revealed on April 24 that Musk would be hosting its May 8 show featuring musical guest Miley Cyrus.

The booking of the polarizing tech CEO has not been welcomed with open arms from some “SNL” players. Bowen Yang posted a photo on Instagram of a tweet from the Tesla CEO that read, “Let’s find out how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is,” to which Yang replied, “What the f— does this even mean?”

And shortly after Musk’s hosting gig was announced, Aidy Bryant posted a retweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders calling it a “moral obscenity” that “the 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.”

Both Yang’s and Bryant’s posts were deleted.

While Musk’s gig at Studio 8H did not appear to be well-received by every “SNL” cast member and writer, as TheWrap exclusively reported on April 30, none of them were planning to boycott the May 8 episode. That day, Page Six had reported “Saturday Night Live” cast members won’t be forced to appear alongside Musk when he hosts the show.

That’s true, our source said, except that unwritten rule is not Musk-specific. If a cast member or writer was upset or uncomfortable performing with any host, executive producer Lorne Michaels would let them sit that one out.

Musk has drawn fans for his tech ideas and eccentric appearances on podcasts like “The Joe Rogan Experience.” On the flip side, he’s been slammed on Twitter for spreading COVID-19 misinformation during the early days of the pandemic, his rants against media outlets that have run investigative articles against Tesla, and a threat on Twitter to revoke stock options from his employees if they moved to unionize (he was forced to take the tweet down by the National Labor Relations Board).