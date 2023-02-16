“Wednesday” and “Scream VI” star Jenna Ortega will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on March 11, NBC said Thursday. And fresh off his Super Bowl win, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host “SNL” for the first time on March 4.

As was previously announced, Woody Harrelson, who’ll be hosting for his fifth time, kicks off the first of three new shows on Feb. 25 to promote his new sports comedy “ChampIons.” He’ll be joined by musical guest Jack White, who is returning for his fourth appearance.

Kelsea Ballerini, who’s about to kick off her “Heartfirst” U.S. tour, will take the stage as musical guest for the first time on March 4.

The 1975 will make their second “SNL” appearance on March 11.

“SNL” airs on NBC on Saturdays 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, and streams live on Peacock at the same times.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.