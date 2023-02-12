The Super Bowl has always been home to some of the buzziest marketing of the year, but in addition to the star-studded commercials, major film and TV studios have used the most-watched TV event of the year to draw attention to their upcoming projects. That’s certainly the case for the 2023 Super Bowl, for which Warner Bros. made a big splash with the first trailer for “The Flash,” Paramount teased everything from “Scream VI” to “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and Disney showcased plenty from its upcoming slate. And of course there’s the “Fast X” spot, for which you can watch the extended trailer below.

We’ve rounded up all the Super Bowl 2023 trailers in one handy post, just in case you missed anything. Check them out below.

“Fast X”

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s “Fast Five,” Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron.

The film also features new cast members including Oscar-winner Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency; Alan Richtson (“Reacher”) as Aimes, the new head of the Agency who doesn’t hold the same fondness for Dom’s crew as his predecessor, Mr. Nobody; Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”) as a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past; and legendary Oscar-winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

“Scream VI”

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In “Scream VI,” Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

“Scream VI” opens in theaters on March 10.

“Dungeons & Dragons”

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in what’s described as “a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

The cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens in theaters on March 31.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

The new trailer puts the spotlight on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the unethical scientist responsible for turning an innocent raccoon into the gun-wielding Rocket through painful surgery and genetic manipulation. We even see Rocket get marked with the experiment tag “89P13.”

“He didn’t want to make things perfect,” bemoans Rocket. “He just hated things the way they are.”

Writer-director James Gunn, who is bringing his time with Marvel to an end as he prepares to launch a rebooted DC Universe, has said that “Vol. 3” will mark the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy in its current iteration. Dave Bautista has also said that this will be his last film as Drax the Destroyer. Whether this means that Drax and possibly other Guardians will be killed off by the end of the film remains to be seen, but there are shots of Star-Lord crying and his broken body being held.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Set in 1969, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sees Jones unraveling a mystery against the backdrop of the space race. While plot details have remained tightly sealed in a vault underneath Cairo, we do know that Mads Mikkelsen plays the heavy, a maybe-not-so-former-Nazi now employed by NASA; Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Jones’ goddaughter; and franchise stalwart John Rhys-Davies return.

James Mangold takes over directorial duties from Steven Spielberg, who had directed all of the previous entries (Spielberg stayed on as producer) and co-wrote the screenplay with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

“Air”

As the NFL crowns its next champion, Amazon Studios released a Super Bowl trailer for “Air,” a film that tells the story of how a multibillion-dollar shoe empire was built around another legendary sports champion: Michael Jordan.

“Air” is the latest film made by longtime partners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with both men starring and producing with Affleck directing. Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight while Damon plays Nike marketing exec Sonny Vaccaro, the man who signed Michael Jordan to the most lucrative shoe deal in sports history before his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls. EGOT winner Viola Davis stars as Jordan’s mom.

“Creed 3”

Michael B. Jordan’s third round as Adonis Creed will be his first as a director. His opponent will be Jonathan Majors as Damian, Adonis’ childhood friend who went to jail and spent his youth behind bars while Adonis was adopted by Apollo Creed’s widow, Mary Anne. Envious of Creed’s success, Damian challenges him to a title fight at Dodger Stadium, where Apollo’s son must defend everything he has achieved.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

After nearly five years, the Autobots and Decepticons are back, and this time they’ve got the Maximals in tow. Paramount’s Super Bowl TV spot offered a first glimpse at Pete Davidson as Mirage, a new Autobot who lived a luxurious life back on Cybertron before coming to Earth and, befitting his old money roots, transforms into a Porsche 911 Carrera.