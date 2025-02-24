‘SNL50’ Boosts ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to Ratings Wins | Exclusive

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“SNL50” boosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to several demo ratings wins, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Feb. 10, which welcomed “SNL” alum Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers as guests, “The Tonight Show” averaged a live-plus-same-day rating of 0.14 in the demo among adults 18-49, winning the week among its late-night competitors.

The ratings win during the four original shows during the week of Feb. 10 built upon the ratings growth seen during the week of Jan. 27, which also averaged a 0.14 rating for its four original shows. “The Tonight Show” led the 11:35 p.m. timeslot in the demo, with an uptick from the show’s current 0.13 average rating for the first quarter.

On Monday, Jan. 27, “The Tonight Show,” which aired directly after the debut of

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” ranked No. 1 in the demo with an average live-plus-same-day rating of 0.18, winning the 18-49 demo.

“SNL” cast members Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernández stopped by the show on Feb. 6, while Fey, Poehler and Meyers partook in a “Tonight Show Joke-Off” with Fallon on Feb. 12.

The ratings wins come amid impressive social performance for “The Tonight Show,” with TheWrap revealing exclusively that the NBC show scored 61 million views across social media and 6.1 million social engagements during the week of Feb. 10 to reach one of its biggest weeks on social media.

“Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” reached over 9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock since its debut in late January by early February, and during the monumental “SNL50″ weekend celebration, the Homecoming Concert on Friday reached nearly twice the average reach of “SNL” this season over a three-day period, according to Peacock. The weekend culminated in a three-hour “SNL” anniversary celebration, which brought in 14.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock and scored a 2.53 rating in the 18-49 demo

This week’s guests include Kate Hudson, Tate McRae and Mark Ruffalo, who will partake in “The Tonight Show’s” first ever Yassify Week with head-to-toe makeovers for special guests.