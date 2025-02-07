‘SNL’ 50 Programming Boosts Ratings Across Late Night, Peacock | Exclusive

“SNL” 50th anniversary programming has boosted ratings across the board for the late-night show and its adjacent programs across broadcast and Peacock, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“SNL” saw its fourth consecutive week of growth during its Jan. 25 episode, when Timothée Chalamet took the stage as both the host and musical guest. The episode drew 5.0 million viewers on NBC and, on Peacock, ranked as the steamer’s third best livestream on record, according to Nielsen and internal NBCU viewing figures.

The Chalamet-hosted episode was also buzzy on social media, generating more than 300 million viewers across all social platforms.

Interest surrounding the anniversary also boosted viewership for music doc “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” which has reached over 9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock since its debut in late January.

The music-centric special debuted Jan. 27 on NBC, where it was the most-watched program in the 18-49 demo and second most-watched program in the 25-54 demo during its 3 hour premiere, before beginning to stream on Peacock the next day.

The documentary’s premiere led into a new episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which scored the biggest audience in the 18-49 demo on Monday, and won the week in the demo during the week of Jan. 27.

The music of “SNL” will also be celebrated in the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” which will stream live from Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14. The special is set to feature artists including Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons and Post Malone, among others.

The “SNL” 50th anniversary celebration will culminate in a live three-hour telecast on Feb. 16, featuring an all-star lineup including Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

“SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music” are both available to stream on Peacock. All seasons of “SNL” are also streaming on Peacock.