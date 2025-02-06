‘SNL50: Anniversary Special’ Will Star Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Tom Hanks and More

At long last, we finally know who to expect at the “SNL50: Anniversary Special.” One of the biggest events in the history of television will feature appearances from some of the biggest celebrities across film, TV, music and sports.

The special will feature appearances by Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

All of the announced celebrities have appeared on “Saturday Night Live” as either a host or a musical guest. Both Steve Martin and Tom Hanks are in the rare stratosphere in that the number of times they’ve hosted has crossed into the double digits. Martin has hosted the NBC staple 16 times, and Hanks hosted it 10 times. Additionally, five of the confirmed guests are in the Five-Timers Club: John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson, Dave Chappelle, Martin Short and Woody Harrelson. However, in the case of Mulaney and Johansson, both have actually hosted the show six times each.

Even the celebrities who don’t have as long of a history with “SNL” have strong ties to it. For example, even though Peyton Manning and Pedro Pascal only hosted once each, their episodes produced two of the most memorable sketches of their time with Manning’s “United Way” and Pascal’s “Protective Mom.”

The live three-hour telecast will air on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock.

Leading up to the big night, Peacock will also livestream the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” from Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 14. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon and executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, the concert will highlight iconic performances from across the show’s half a century. Musical artists will include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s and The Roots with more artists to be announced.

Fans can also watch “SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night” and NBC’s “Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,” both of which are available to stream on Peacock. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video and is created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.