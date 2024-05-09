Snoop Dogg and his daughter, Cori Broadus, will star in a new unscripted show on E! during the 2024-25 cable season, NBCUniversal announced Thursday.

The three-part docuseries will follow the iconic rapper, his daughter and her fiancé Wayne Deuce as they “navigate life, love and their upcoming nuptials,” per the official logline. It is set to debut alongside “House of Villains” Season 2, Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight-hosted “E! News” and Laverne Cox-hosted “Live from E!”

The USA Network will also debut a new competition series from Studio Lambert, the producers of Peacock hit “The Traitors,” titled “The Anonymous.” The social strategy game will be played in two worlds, per the official logline: “The real world, where players interact face to face, and also the digital world, where players communicate behind a mask of anonymity known as Anonymous Mode.”

After NBCUniversal and WWE reached a domestic rights agreement valued at $25 million, USA Network will continue to air “Monday Night Raw” and “SmackDown” starting in September through the end of 2024.

On the Bravo front, the network has two new unscripted series in its lineup, including “Making It in Manhattan,” which follows a tight-knit group of friends in New York City as they navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood. The network is also developing “On Safari,” which explores the luxurious safari experience crafted by guides in the South African Bush.

Those series will debut alongside renewed installments of “The Valley,” “Summer House,” “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” “Married to Medicine,” “Top Chef,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Miami,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Syfy will unveil a new scripted series, titled “Revival,” which is based on the comic book series of the same name and will follow a rural Wisconsin town that experiences the resurrection of several dead souls. “Revival” will launch alongside “Reginald the Vampire” Season 2, which returns on May 8, “The Ark” Season 2, which debuts this summer, and “SurrealEstate” Season 3, which debuts in 2025. A decision has not been made on whether “Resident Alien” will return for a fourth season, according to an individual with knowledge of the show’s renewal status.

New programming for Oxygen’s true crime network include “Dateline: The Smoking Gun,” “Philly Homicide,” “A Plan to Kill,” “The Girl on the Milk Carton” while returning series include “Deadly Waters With Captain Lee,” “Sins of the South,” “Accident, Suicide or Murder,” “Snapped,” “Snapped: Behind Bars,” “Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins,” “Real Murders of Atlanta,” “Cold Justice,” “Prosecuting Evil With Kelly Siegler,” “New York Homicide” and “Fatal Family Feuds.”

“From Bravoholics to Oxygen’s true-crime junkies and E!’s pop culture mavens to USA’s sports and WWE fans, our cable networks are home to some of the most loyal and passionate audiences across all of entertainment,” NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Frances Berwick said in a statement. “The strength of our individual brands combined with our continued investment in distinctive original content continues to drive deep connection and engagement with viewers.”