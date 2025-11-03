‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Ordered to Series at FX Starring Gail Bean and Isaiah John

FX has ordered a “Snowfall” spinoff to series from EP Malcolm Spellman, with Gail Bean and Isaiah John returning to reprise their roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons.

The series will star the “Snowfall” veterans, picking up after the end of the original series, which ran for six seasons. The still untitled spinoff is set to premiere next year on FX and Hulu. It first went into development in 2023 as the mothership series came to an end, and the pilot was picked up in March.

“This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution,” Nick Grad, president of FX entertainment, said. “We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean and, as always, Isaiah John is terrific along with the ensemble cast.”

Spellman is best known for his work on “Empire,” “Bel-Air” and “Captain America: Brave New World.” As an EP for the six-part docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered,” Spellman unpacked how the music genre has shaped culture over the last 40 years.

His “Snowfall” spinoff will explore how an addict strives to take West Coast rap mainstream as record labels attempt to exploit hip hop culture for monetary gain. Bean and John return to the world of “Snowfall.” They are joined by Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III.

Dave Andron, who co-created the orginal series, returns to executive produce the spinoff with Spellman, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. The series will be produced by FX Productions.

“Snowfall” was created by the late John Singleton as well as Eric Amadio and Andron. It explored the crack cocaine epidemic of the 80s in South Central L.A. The series aired for six seasons on FX from 2017 to 2023.