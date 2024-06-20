“Snowpiercer” fans can finally see what its fourth and final season has in store with AMC’s first trailer for the project, dropped Thursday.

The action packed trailer starts by setting the scene — “a new beginning, a new Eden filled with survivors looking for a second chance” — and showcasing the characters who decided to depart the Snowpiercer train in the Season 3 finale before making an intense turn to the chaos happening back on board.

If there is one thing to take away from this dark and snowy preview, it is that the final season, which was saved by AMC after the series’ cancellation at TNT, is going to be intense.

“Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, ‘Snowpiercer’ centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho (‘Parasite’). The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden,” the sci-fi series’ official synopsis reads.

“Snowpiercer” stars Oscar winner Connelly and Diggs, and costars Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg and Katie McGuinness, among others.

Season 4 of the Tomorrow Studios-produced thriller is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski (‘Lost,’ ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,’ ‘Helstrom’), Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Alissa Bachner.

The final season of “Snowpiercer” premieres July 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on AMC and AMC+. Watch the first trailer in full above.