‘Sinners,’ ‘Wicked: For Good’ Dominate Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

On Tuesday, “Sinners” and “Wicked: For Good” dominated the Oscars shortlists. On Wednesday, the same two films led all nominees for the 2026 Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards, each earning three nods.

“Sinners” composer Ludwig Göransson was nominated for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film and scored a double nod in the Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production category for “Sinners” tunes “I Lied to You” and “Last Time (I Seen the Sun).”

Stephen Schwartz’s trio of nominations for “Wicked: For Good” followed the same pattern: He was recognized for score (with John Powell) and twice for Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.”

The seven nominees for Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film, including Jonny Greenwood (“One Battle After Another”), Alexandre Desplat (“Frankenstein”) and Jerskin Fendrix (“Bugonia”), were all shortlisted on Tuesday for Music (Original Score).

The Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production included a TV series, Nikhil Koparkar and Rammy Park for Prime Video’s “The Wheel of Time,” but all film nominees were also shortlisted for Music (Original Song). Can you guess whether Diane Warren was one of the SCL Awards nominees on Wednesday? (Here’s a hint: She’s been nominated every year since the SCL launched their awards.)

In the Outstanding Original Score For an Independent Film category, only Bryce Dessner’s composition for “Train Dreams” was also on the Oscars original score shortlist.

Göransson and writer-director Ryan Coogler will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award in recognition of their work on all five of Coogler’s feature films: “Fruitvale Station” (2013), “Creed” (2015), “Black Panther” (2018), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022) and “Sinners.” Göransson won the Best Original Score Oscar for “Black Panther” and was nominated in the same category for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Previous duos who have been celebrated for their collaboration include Harry Gregson-Williams and Ridley Scott; Robbie Robertson and Martin Scorsese; Thomas Newman and Sam Mendes; Terence Blanchard and Spike Lee; Carter Burwell and the Coen Brothers and Justin Hurwitz and Damien Chazelle.

In the TV categories, Apple TV’s “Pluribus” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” each received two nods, for Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production and Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production.

Set to take place February 6 in Los Angeles, the 7th Annual SCL Awards celebrate “excellence and innovation in music for visual media,” according to the organization. The Bacon Brothers — Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon — will host; Melissa Manchester will perform.

The 7th Annual SCL Awards Nominees

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

Ludwig Göransson – “Sinners”

Alexandre Desplat – “Frankenstein”

Jonny Greenwood – “One Battle After Another”

Stephen Schwartz & John Powell – “Wicked: For Good”

Max Richter – “Hamnet”

Jerskin Fendrix – “Bugonia”

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

Dara Taylor – “Straw”

Bryce Dessner – “Train Dreams”

David Fleming – “Eternity”

Fabrizio Mancinelli – “Out of the Nest”

Jónsi & Alex Sommers – “Rental Family”

Sara Barone & Robert Christenson – “To Kill a Wolf”

Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production

Diane Warren – “Dear Me” from “Relentless”

Alice Smith, Miles Caton & Ludwig Göransson – “Last Time (I Seen the Sun)” from “Sinners”

Raphael Saadiq & Ludwig Göransson – “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

Sara Bareilles – “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet” from “Come See Me in the Good Light”

Nikhil Koparkar & Rammy Park – “The Hills of Tanchico” from “The Wheel of Time”

Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin & John Mayer – “Drive” from “F1”

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production

Ejae & Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Stephen Schwartz – “No Place Like Home” from “Wicked: For Good”

Stephen Schwartz – “The Girl in the Bubble” from “Wicked: For Good”

Jack Black & Jared Hess – “Steve’s Lava Chicken” from “A Minecraft Movie”

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt & Jack Black – “I Feel Alive” from “A Minecraft Movie”

Blake Slatkin, Shakira & Ed Sheeran – “Zoo” from “Zootopia 2”

Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – “The White Lotus”

Carlos Rafael Rivera – “Dept. Q”

Dave Porter – “Pluribus”

Sean Callery – “The Beast in Me”

Amanda Jones – “Murderbot”

Jeff Beal – “All Her Fault”

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

Theodore Shapiro – “Severance”

Antonio Sánchez – “The Studio”

Brandon Roberts – “Andor”

Dave Porter – “Pluribus”

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – “The White Lotus”

David Fleming & Gustavo Santaolalla – “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – “Sword of the Sea”

Gordy Haab – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of the Giants”

Wilbert Roget II, Cody Matthew Johnson & Jon Everist – “Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune”

Maclaine Deimer — “Wildgate”

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent

Cameron Moody – “Washington Black”

Chin-Shan Chang – “Laws of Man”

Raashi Kulkarni – “A Nice Indian Boy”

Greg Nicolett – “Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”

Freya Berkhout – “Ride or Die”

Sara Trevino – “The Map That Leads You”