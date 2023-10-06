Sofia Coppola Skips ‘Priscilla’ NYFF Press Conference to Be With Her Mother: ‘I’m So Sorry to Not Be There’

Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” is the Centerpiece screening at the New York Film Festival. But Coppola unfortunately couldn’t make the movie’s press conference, TheWrap has confirmed. Instead, the filmmaker sent a note that read, in part: “I am with my mother, to whom this film is dedicated.”

Coppola’s note was read to the room by Youree Henley, one of the producers of “Priscilla” (with Coppola and Lorenzo Mieli). “Priscilla” stars Cailee Spaeny (who plays Priscilla) and Jacob Elordi (who plays Elvis Presley) were a part of the press conference, as the film has a waiver from SAG-AFTRA (as have most of the A24 movies in the awards conversation). It is an adaptation of Priscilla Presley’s 1985 biography, “Elvis and Me.”

The full note read: “I’m so proud to have our film at the NYFF in my hometown. There’s nothing more inspiring to me than seeing a film on the screen at Alice Tully Hall. When I saw ‘The Power of the Dog’ here, as the first film on a screen since the pandemic, it reminded me of the power of cinema and what we love about the communal experience. I’m so sorry to not be there with you, but I am with my mother, to whom this film is dedicated.” Coppola ended the letter by thanking those who made the NYFF screening possible: “Thank you to my great team who helped me make this film. Thank you to the New York Film Festival, Dennis Lim, and A24.”

Sofia’s mother is Eleanor Coppola, who is married to Francis Ford Coppola (the pair married in 1963 after having met on Francis’ low-budget horror movie “Dementia 13” in 1962). A filmmaker in her own right, she’s perhaps best remembered for the warts-and-all documentary on the making of “Apocalypse Now,” “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse.” She also has directed narrative features like 2016’s “Paris Can Wait.” She is 87.

Deadline first reported the news.