‘Solar Opposites’ Renewed for Season 6 Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

“Solar Opposites” is coming back for another season! At San Diego Comic-Con, Hulu dropped some major news: the animated comedy series is renewed for Season 6 ahead of Season 5’s Aug. 12 premiere.

The streamers also debuted a new trailer for Season 5.

Going into the upcoming fifth season, the series’ unconventional alien family still can’t decide if Earth is awesome or awful. But this latest installment will see Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Korvo (Dan Stevens) embark on a time-honored Earth tradition: marriage.

The Season 5 trailer starts with a sense of nostalgia as it flips through a series of family photos. “Feels like it was just yesterday when we landed on this cesspool of a planet,” Korvo says in a voiceover. “But through all the annoyances, we’ve really chilled out.”

The trailer then immediately cuts to Jesse (Mary Mack) yelling, Terry flipping over a table, Korvo donning a mech suit and the family generally not chilling out at all. There’s a lot of chaos, topical T-shirts and nods to classic movies — including an “Akira” slide — before the teaser gets to the crux of this season, Korvo and Terry’s wedding.

Watch it all below:

“Damn, I was all wet to get married but I had no idea how great the honeymoon perks would be,” Terry says while in a heart-shaped bed with his husband.

It’s all silly sci-fi nonsense as usual, save for the final moments of the trailer. The last few seconds show the return of The Duke, a major Season 1 villain who was the first power hungry ruler of Jesse and Yumyulack’s (Sean Giambrone) Wall. For the uninitiated, The Wall is the giant tank in Jesse and Yumyulack’s room where they shrink down and dump people who annoy them. Since Season 1, The Wall has developed its own laws of order and has become a melodrama of sorts within this comedy. It’s a weird show. Check out the first trailer for this upcoming season above.

At San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and producers also announced that Season 5 would have a Halloween special that will premiere later this year. This is the third holiday special and second Halloween special the Hulu original has produced.

“Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan, Josh Bycel and Sydney Ryan. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.