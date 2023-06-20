Dan Stevens to Replace Justin Roiland in ‘Solar Opposites’ – Hear the New Voice of Korvo (Video)

Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” has found a new voice actor to replace Justin Roiland.

Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey,” “Legion,” “Gaslit”) is joining the animated comedy’s fourth and fifth seasons as the new voice of Korvo, a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes, professes to hate Earth and desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack) and Mary Mack (Jesse).

The switch comes after 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals cut ties with Roiland in January after he was charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that first surfaced in a January 2020 criminal complaint. The charges against Roiland were later dropped in March.

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Orange County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Edds said in a statement at the time.

Following the decision, Roiland released a lengthy response on Twitter slamming the “horrible lies” reported about him.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” the statement read. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’ That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Besides being the co-creator and executive producer of “Solar Opposites,” Roiland also co-created and starred in “Rick and Morty” and was the executive producer on “Koala Man.” Both shows have continued without Roiland’s involvement.

“Solar Opposites” was renewed for a fourth season in June 2021 and a fifth season in October 2022 at New York Comic Con. The fourth season will premiere Aug. 14 on Hulu with with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024.

“Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Check out Stevens’ voice in the new trailer above.