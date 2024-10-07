‘Somebody Somewhere’ Trailer Embraces ‘A Lot of Change’ for Final Season

“Somebody Somewhere” is bracing for major changes in its first trailer for Season 3. The final installment of Bridget Everett’s award-winning comedy will premiere Oct. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes will also be available to stream on Max.

Monday’s trailer opens with what Sam dubs “a lot of change.” As her friends encourage the group to eat healthier, her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) prepares to move.

“I don’t really know what I’m doing. What’s wrong with wanting a little bit more?” Sam asks her sister.

“You are a woman who is in charge of her life. But you have to manifest it. You have to say it out loud otherwise it won’t happen,” Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) lectures. Later, she gives some kinder advice, assuring her sister that “nobody knows what they’re doing, I promise. You just do it.”

The rest of the trailer is filled with shots of Sam publicly laughing with her friends and privately fretting over what to do next as “Ooh La La” by Faces plays. At one point, she approaches a microphone, grinning.

“My life is so much better because of you,” Joel tells her, to which Sam replies, “That might be the nicest thing anyone’s ever said to me.” Watch the full trailer above.

Created by Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” follows Sam, a woman who seems to be a “true Kansan” on the surface but in reality is struggling to fit into the mold of her small town. As she struggles with loss and acceptance, her passion for singing takes her on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she discovers a community of outsiders who also don’t conventionally belong. “In Season 3, we see growth against all odds,” a press release for the season reads.

In addition to Everett, Hiller and Garrison, the upcoming season stars Tim Bagley as Brad, Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, Jennifer Mudge as Susan, Mercedes White as Tiffani and Meighan Gerachis as Irma, as well as new addition Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Iceland.

“Somebody Somewhere” comes from Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions. It’s executive produced by Everett, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen and Tyler Romary, as well as Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint and Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions. Shuli Harel also serves as a producer. Season 3 is written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Lisa Kron and Lennon Parham. Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Parham also direct this season.

Season 2 of the HBO original won a Peabody Award as well as an American Film Institute Award. The series has also been nominated for the Dorian Awards as well as the Television Critics Association Awards.