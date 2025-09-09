Hugh Jackman Channels Neil Diamond in First ‘Song Sung Blue’ Trailer

Hugh Jackman has a song in his heart. And those songs are sung by Neil Diamond.

In “Song Sung Blue,” Jackman plays a Milwaukee man who becomes inspired by Diamond to form a tribute band, with a friend (and future wife), played by Kate Hudson. Lightning & Thunder, as they came to be known, would wind up as local legends. Based on a true story, “Song Sung Blue” will hit theaters on Christmas Day courtesy of Focus Features. But you don’t have to wait that long to hear Jackman’s impression of Diamond. You can watch the brand-new trailer below.

The film also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley with Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi.

Play video

“Song Sung Blue” was written and directed by Craig Brewer, whose 2005 breakthrough film “Hustle & Flow” also blended human drama with music. Since then, he has directed “Black Snake Moan,” “Dolemite Is My Name” and “Coming 2 America.” (He’s also working on a Snoop Dogg biopic, which will hopefully include the moment when he was scandalized while watching “Lightyear.”)

Diamond, who is still going at the tender age of 84, has had ten singles reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts. He also starred in 1980’s “The Jazz Singer,” in his dramatic acting debut. (Before that he had played himself in an episode of “Mannix.”) He later appeared as himself in “Saving Silverman” (2001) and “Keeping Up With the Steins” (2006). He also popped up in a 2023 Trevor Noah special, also as himself.

Also scheduled to release on Dec. 25 this year are “Anaconda” from Sony, “Marty Supreme” from A24, “The Choral” from Sony Pictures Classics and “No Other Choice” from Neon. There really will be something for everybody this Christmas!

“Song Sung Blue” arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.