Sonic the Hedgehog 2

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Will Test Box Office Hopes for Family Films After 4-Month Lull

by | April 5, 2022 @ 4:08 PM

The return of the Fastest Thing Alive marks the first kid-focused film to hit theaters since ”Sing 2“ in December

Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a film that a lot of cinema execs and distribution chiefs will be watching closely this weekend, because it is the first family film to hit theaters in nearly four months.

The last family movie to get a theatrical release was Universal’s “Sing 2” way back on December 22. While that sequel’s $161 million domestic and $395 million global gross was well short of the $270.5 million domestic and $634 million worldwide total that the first “Sing” grossed back in 2016, it was a step forward to rebuilding confidence and interest among families in moviegoing, particularly sicne “Sing 2” made nearly 40% of its domestic gross after it was released on demand on January 7.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

