Ann Sarnoff to Exit WarnerMedia as Studios and Networks CEO as Discovery Merger Closes

Ann Sarnoff, chairman and CEO at WarnerMedia’s studios and networks, is also exiting her post, individuals with knowledge told TheWrap.

Sarnoff will be departing her current role effective at the closing of the proposed combination of Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia, forming the combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Her role will not be duplicated in the new organizational structure of the combined company.

“I want to thank Ann for all of her leadership during a transformational period for the company and our industry. She has been a passionate and committed steward of the world’s most formidable creative engine and has led with integrity, focus and hard work in bringing WarnerMedia’s businesses, brands and workforce closer together. There is a lot of exciting momentum at the company and I appreciate all of her counsel and partnership the last few months putting us in a position to succeed as we launch Warner Bros. Discovery. We all wish her great success in the future,” David Zaslav, future CEO at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

The news follows the announcement from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar on Tuesday that he too would be exiting the company upon the completion of the merger.

Sarnoff became the first female chair and CEO of a major studio when she joined Warner Bros. in 2019 and after taking the lead of WarnerMedia’s studios group has been responsible for guiding all of WarnerMedia’s entertainment-focused teams. Under her purview have been the Warner Bros. Pictures Group, HBO and HBO Max, the Warner Bros. Television Group, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TCM, Cartoon Network Studios, WB Animation, TBS, TNT, truTV, Studio Operations, Wizarding World and Consumer Products and Experiences, as well as their attendant titles, brands and franchises.

During her tenure at studios and networks, and in her prior role as chair and CEO of Warner Bros., Sarnoff was behind a total revenue of $35.6 billion for the year 2021.

