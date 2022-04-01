Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in April 2022

If you’re trying to figure out what to watch on HBO Max, you may want to prioritize a number of films that are due to leave the streaming service in April.

Set to depart HBO Max at the end of this month are such noteworthy films as the Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman,” the Tom Hanks Western “News of the World,” the Kurt Russell 1996 thriller “Executive Decision,” and the extended version of Bruce Willis’ final “Die Hard” film “A Good Day to Die Hard.”

Also leaving HBO Max this month is “The Fast and the Furious” and the franchise’s first sequel “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

Check out the full list of what’s leaving HBO Max in April below.

April 3:

Life’s Too Short, 2012 (HBO)

April 30:

2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003 (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power, 1982 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Freejack, 1992 (HBO)

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Her Body, 2018 (HBO)

Hitman, 2007 (HBO) (Extended Version)

House, 2008 (HBO)

Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002 (HBO)

Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)

News of the World, 2020 (HBO)

Poltergeist II: the Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Showtime, 2002 (HBO)

Something New, 2006 (HBO)

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Summer School, 1987 (HBO)

The Betrayed, 2008 (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The End, 1978 (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious, 2001 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village, 1984 (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)

The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising, 2007 (HBO)

The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove, 1997 (HBO)

Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Unleashed, 2005 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Waiting to Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Weightless, 2018 (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

Witness, 1985 (HBO)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)