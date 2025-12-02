Sonoya Mizuno to Make Directorial Debut With Dance Film ‘Stages’ for A24 and Film4

“House of the Dragon” actress Sonoya Mizuno is set to make her feature directorial debut with “Stages,” a film backed by A24 and Film4.

While plot details for “Stages” remain under wraps, the film is said to be inspired by Mizuno’s own dance background. The film will be produced by Alex Garland, Peter Rice, and Agile Films’ Myles Payne and Sam Ritzenberg.

Mizuno trained at the Royal Ballet School and danced with the English National Ballet, Dresden Semper Oper Ballet and Scottish Ballet before transitioning to acting.

She made her screen debut in Alex Garland’s “Ex Machina.” Her film credits include “Annihilation,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “La La Land” and “Shortcomings.” On television, she starred in Garland’s “Devs” and appeared in “Maniac” and is best known for playing Lady Mysaria in “House of the Dragon.”

The third season of “House of the Dragon” will premiere next summer.

Mizuno is repped by WME and The Way in the UK.

The first two seasons of “House of the Dragon” are available to stream on HBO Max.