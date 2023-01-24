Sony Lands Worldwide Rights to Sundance 2023 Favorite ‘A Little Prayer’

Following a glowing reception in its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Sony has acquired worldwide rights to the drama “A Little Prayer,” an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap. While specifics of the deal haven’t been disclosed, it’s said to be in the 7 figure range.

Playwright and screenwriter Angus MacLachlan directed and scripted the film. MacLachlan is most known for writing the screenplays for the 2005 film “Junebug,” and the cult short film “Tater Tomater.”

“A Little Prayer,” stars David Straithairn (Bill) Celia Weston, (Venida), and Will Pullen, (David “Dickson). The film centers on three generations of a North Carolina family, their sheet metal business, a father and son who are both military veterans, and the women in their lives.

Lauren Vilchik, Max Butler, and Angus produced. Ramin Bahrani is an executive producer, making their second collaboration. WME Independent brokered the deal and is the second deal the company made on Tuesday.

“I am so pleased to be taken into the Sony pictures classics family again. It’s an honor to be one of their carefully curated roster. And I know how much Michael Barker and his entire team are true film lovers. I am over the moon,” Angus said in a statement.

Deadline first reported news of the acquisition.

