Sony Moves Up Tom Hanks-Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ to Nov. 1

Sony Pictures has moved up the release of TriStar’s “Here,” the upcoming drama that reunites “Forrest Gump” trio Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, to Nov. 1.

Also starring Michelle Dockery and Paul Bettany, the film focuses on a single spot of land from the creation of Earth to the present day, eventually focusing on a couple that gets married and moves into the house that is built on that land.

“Here” was previously set for release on Nov. 15, but now has some space from two major tentpole films: Universal’s “Wicked” and Paramount’s “Gladiator II.”

The movie will now be released alongside a pair of specialty titles with Oscar potential: Focus Features’ Vatican thriller “Conclave” starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, and Searchlight’s Sundance acquisition “A Real Pain” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. Unlike those films, “Here” will be a wide release.

Zemeckis cowrote the screenplay with Eric Roth, adapting from a graphic novel by Richard McGuire. Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block are producers.