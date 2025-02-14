Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Sundance Audience Award Winner ‘East of Wall’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights worldwide to “East of Wall,” following its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award in the NEXT category, the company announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Kate Beecroft, “East of Wall” is about female resilience in a marginalized, neglected corner of the American West.

“I am incredibly grateful to have our film championed by, and to be partnered with, Sony Pictures Classics,” Beecroft said in a statement to TheWrap. “This project is deeply personal to everyone involved, and I’m so proud of the bravery my cast showed in sharing their voices — voices that are too often overlooked or pushed aside. I can’t wait for audiences to experience their lives on the big screen.”

The film stars Tabatha Zimiga and Porshia Zimiga playing themselves, as well as Scoot McNairy and Jennifer Ehle.

“East of Wall” is a Station Road & Stetson’s Kingdom Production in association with Picture Movers, Stadium, Working Barn Productions, Low Road Films and Tan Bark Pictures. The film is executive produced by Scott Frank, Al Engemann, Naia Cucukov, Peter Richards, Randy Wooten, Caitlin Gold, Ryan Hawkins, John Martin and Staci Hartman, and is produced by Lila Yacoub, Melanie Ramsayer, Shannon Moss and Beecroft.

The official synopsis for “East of Wall” is as follows: After the death of her husband, Tabatha – a young, tattooed, rebellious horse trainer – wrestles with financial insecurity, unresolved grief and broken familial bonds, all while providing refuge for a group of wayward teenagers on her broken-down ranch in the Badlands of South Dakota. Inspired by the real lives of Tabatha and Porshia Zimiga, and with a cast of predominantly non-professional actors playing themselves, “East of Wall” is an authentic portrayal of the modern American West, told by the women and girls who live it.

UTA Independent Film Group helped structure the financing for the film and negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers with Sony Pictures Classics.