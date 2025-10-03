Disney Vet Louie Provost Joins Sony Pictures as EVP of Production

Sony Pictures has hired veteran production executive Louie Provost as executive vice president of production. He will report to Peter Kang, president of production at Columbia Pictures.

“We’re excited to welcome Louie to the Columbia family. I met him early in his career and watched as he championed films that became global phenomena — delivering big movie moments filled with heart. As we strive to find stories and characters that audiences will seek out on the big screen, we know Louie will make an immediate and lasting impact,” Kang said in a Friday statement.

Provost spent the last 15-plus years at Walt Disney Studios, where he oversaw countless hits, most recently “Lilo & Stitch,” the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated feature. Released this summer, the film went on to make more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Other hits during his tenure included “Aladdin,” the Emmy-winning Disney+ original “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and more adaptations of Disney classics like “Maleficent” (based on the iconic character from Disney’s animated “Sleeping Beauty”), its sequel, “Pete’s Dragon” (based on the 1977 animation/live-action hybrid) and Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio.”

Provost joined Disney in 2007 as an assistant to then-president of production Oren Aviv.