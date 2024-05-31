Sony to Close TriStar TV

Sony Pictures Television is shutting down TriStar TV, the studio behind projects including Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” and AMC’s “Lucky Hank.”

TriStar will be absorbed into the company’s centralized development group. Development on the current TriStar slate will be handled by Sony Pictures Television’s drama development department going forward.

Jennifer Turner, who has led TriStar TV since January 2022, and senior vice president of development Nicole Norwood, who joined in November 2022, are exiting the studio as part of the move. Additional staff cuts related to Tristar TV’s closing are not expected.

SPT’s decision to change course with its boutique label strategy comes after the company’s Gemstone label was folded into the main studio in November 2022.

In addition to “Lucky Hank” and “The Afterparty,” other series produced by TriStar TV include Prime Video’s “Good Girls Revolt” and “The Last Tycoon,” Hulu’s “Shut Eye,” and Showtime’s “On Becoming a God in Central Florida.”

A spokesperson for Sony declined to comment. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the move.