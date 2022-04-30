Sophie Turner on How Motherhood Helped Her Become a Better Actor

In 2020, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed the birth of their daughter Willa. Now, two years later, and with baby number two on the way, the British actress returns to the screen in HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” premiering May 5. The domestic crime drama tells the story of North Carolina-based crime novelist Michael Peterson, played by Colin Firth, who is convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Toni Collette. Sophie plays the couple’s adopted daughter Margaret Ratliff.

When it comes to HBO series, Turner is no stranger to playing “the daughter” of a family on the brink of downfall and despair. Despite receiving an Emmy nomination for her role as Sansa Stark in “GOT,” taking on the role of Margaret in “The Staircase” was an entirely different ballgame. Not only because it was her first time playing a nonfictional character, but also because she now has a daughter and a family of her own.

During a recent interview on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, the actress explained how being a mother has added a “different perspective,” when taking on such roles. “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” she said.

Luckily, Turner has been able to channel these overwhelming feelings of emotion into improving her craft. “It’s made me a better actor for becoming, you know, becoming a mother. Because as an actor, you know, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Don’t miss this powerhouse mother’s return to the screen in HBO Max’s “The Staircase” on May 5.

