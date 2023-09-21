Sophie Turner has sued Joe Jonas and asked that their “wrongfully detained” daughters be returned to England.

Turner filed a lawsuit Thursday in a Manhattan court petitioning “the immediate return’ of her daughters with Jonas — three-year-old Willa and their younger daughter, named DMJ in the documents. The “wrongful retention” began Sept. 20, according to the filing.

The “Game of Thrones” actress also established that she and now ex-husband Jonas had previously agreed that England was the “habitual residence” of their children. The girls are currently located in New York.

“From the beginning of the parties’ relationship, they have spent regular time in England including with their friends and family,” the paperwork reads. “Until April 2023, the parties moved frequently due to the nature and requirements of their careers. In April 2023, the parties made England their permanent home.”

Turner, 27, was born in Northampton, England, and grew up in Warwickshire after her family moved there when she was two. Her parents also reside in Warwickshire.

“During their time in England over Christmas 2022, the Mother and Father jointly decided that they would look for their ‘forever home’ in England, select a school for their older daughter in England, and settle their family in England,” the documents further describe.

Turner and Jonas began to search for their permanent residence in England in December 2022, and they continued their search through July 2023. The search involved physically touring family homes in England together to find a property in an area with good connections to Warwickshire and London. The couple also sold their Miami, Florida home, relocating to England in April 2023.

This is when Turner began production on the miniseries “Joan” for ITVX, which was filmed in various locations in the United Kingdom. Turner plays the main character in the series, and the paperwork describes her role as “the first significant role the Mother has taken on since having the children.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner early in September, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” Turner shared her point of view of the beginning of the end. The couple was married for four years.

​​”The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023,” the document says. “On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce.”