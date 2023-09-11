Amid a Toronto Film Festival light on sales, Greenwich Entertainment has nabbed domestic distribution for a documentary on Louis C.K., TheWrap has learned.

The film, “Sorry/Not Sorry,” details the stand-up’s downfall after he was accused in a 2017 New York Times article of sexual misconduct by five women. It also deals with C.K.’s attempts at a post-scandal comeback — including a Grammy win in 2021 — along with backlash faced by the accusers. The sale came hours after the film’s TIFF world premiere.

Directed by Caroline Suh and Cara Mones, “Sorry/Not Sorry” is a New York Times production. Financial terms have not been disclosed, but Greenwich’s Andy Bohn negotiated the acquisition with CAA Media Finance on behalf of The New York Times.

“We couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Greenwich in the release of ‘Sorry/Not Sorry,’” Suh stated. “Their support means that the film – and the ideas and questions raised in it – will have life and legs after TIFF, which was always our hope.”

The film is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. The producers are New York Times editorial director of film and television Kathleen Lingo alongside Suh and Mones. Melena Ryzik, Cara Buckley and Jodi Kantor, who wrote the 2017 article, are serving as consulting producers. Executive producers include Sam Dolnick, Jason Stallman, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver. The film is shot by Bob Richman and edited by Peter Holmes with Kyle Scott Wilison providing the original score.

Lingo stated that “The film acts as an extension of The New York Times’ 2017 reporting on Louis C.K.,” expanding the aperture of the story and the voices included. Drawing on the exclusive access and expertise of our newsroom, the film reframes this story to offer new insights and incite provocative discussions on sex and power in the workplace.”

Deadline first reported the film’s acquisition.