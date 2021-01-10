‘Soul,’ ‘Palm Springs’ Top Critics Choice Super Awards

“Palm Springs,” “Soul” and “Da 5 Bloods” were among the top winners at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Super Awards, a curious awards show that was launched during a year in which the kind of movies it exists to celebrate were largely absent from screens.

The awards were created by the Critics Choice Association to honor action, horror, sci-fi, superhero, comic-book and animated movies — the commercial genres whose films were largely taken off the release schedule when COVID-19 restrictions caused the closure of movie theaters. As a result, the Best Action Movie category was won by Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” in which the action sequences are peripheral at best; and the Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie award went to “Palm Springs,” a “Groundhog Day”-style comedy whose time-loop premise was enough to qualify it in the category.

Other winning films included Pete Docter’s “Soul” (Best Animated Movie), Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Old Guard” (Best Superhero Movie) and Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” (Best Horror Movie).

“Palm Springs” and “Soul” each won three awards to lead all films, with “Birds of Prey,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Invisible Man” winning two each. Acting awards went to Delroy Lindo for “Da 5 Bloods,” Ewan McGregor and Margot Robbie for “Birds of Prey,” Vince Vaughn for “Freaky,” Elisabeth Moss for “The Invisible Man,” Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti for “Palm Springs,” Jim Carrey for “Sonic the Hedgehog,” Betty Gilpin for “The Hunt” and voice actors Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey for “Soul.”

In the television categories, where the field of contenders was not as limited as it was in film, the big winner was the Amazon series “The Boys,” which won four awards, including Best Superhero Series. “Vikings” won for Best Action Series, “Lovecraft Country” for Best Horror Series, “The Mandalorian” for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series and “BoJack Horseman” for Best Animated Series.

Over the film and television categories, Netflix won five awards and Amazon, Disney+ and Universal won four each.

Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez hosted the virtual ceremony, which was aired on The CW.

The winners:

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Action Movie: “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actor in an Action Movie: Delroy Lindo, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Best Actress in an Action Movie: Betty Gilpin, “The Hunt” (Universal)

Best Animated Movie: “Soul” (Disney+)

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie: Jamie Foxx, “Soul” (Disney+)

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie: Tina Fey, “Soul” (Disney+)

Best Superhero Movie: “The Old Guard” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie: Ewan McGregor, “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie: Margot Robbie, “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

Best Horror Movie: “The Invisible Man” (Universal)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie: Vince Vaughn, “Freaky” (Universal)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie: Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” (Universal)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: “Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie: Cristin Milioti, “Palm Springs” (Hulu and NEON)

Best Villain in a Movie: Jim Carrey, “Sonic The Hedgehog” (Paramount)

SERIES CATEGORIES

Best Action Series: “Vikings” (History)

Best Actor in an Action Series: Daveed Diggs, “Snowpiercer” (TNT)

Best Actress in an Action Series: Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Best Animated Series: “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series: Will Arnett, “BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series: Kaley Cuoco, “Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

Best Superhero Series: “The Boys” (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series: Antony Starr, “The Boys” (Amazon)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series: Aya Cash, “The Boys” (Amazon)

Best Horror Series: “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Horror Series: Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural” (The CW)

Best Actress in a Horror Series: Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: Patrick Stewart, “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series: Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Villain in a Series: Antony Starr, “The Boys” (Amazon)