‘Soul,’ ‘Watchmen’ Win at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The music supervisors for “Soul,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Promising Young Woman” won awards at the 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony Sunday evening.

Tom MacDougall won for “Soul” in the Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million category. Dawn Sutter Madell won for “Ma Rainey” in the category for films under $25 million, Susan Jacobs won for “Promising Young Woman” for films under $10 million and Dondrea Erauw won for “The Cuban” for films budgeted under $5 million.

Daniel Pemberton and Celeste’s Oscar-nominated song “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category, in which it was not competing against any of the other Oscar song nominees.

In the television categories, winners included the music supervisors of “Watchmen,” “High Fidelity,” “Insecure,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Masked Singer” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the award for a song written and recorded for television for “The Way It Used to Be” from “Watchmen.”

Other awards went to “Crip Camp” and “The Last Dance,” the trailer for “Judas and the Black Messiah” and the video game “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.”

Also at the ceremony, Quincy Jones received the Icon Award and received a special tribute from Stevie Wonder, while longtime music supervisor and GMS founding president Maureen Crowe received the Legacy Award.

Presenters and performers included Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Andra Day, Mary J. Blige, Bryan Cranston, Clive Davis, Regina King, John Legend, Regina King and Diane Warren.

The full list of winners:

FILM

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million: Tom MacDougall, “Soul”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million: Dawn Sutter Madell, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million: Susan Jacobs, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million: Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter, “The Cuban”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film:

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of The Chicago 7”

Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton

Performed By: Celeste

Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama: Liza Richardson, “Watchmen” Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical: – THREE-WAY TIE

Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe, “High Fidelity” Season 1

Kier Lehman, “Insecure,” Season 4

Robin Urdang, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Season 3

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television: Meryl Ginsberg, “The Masked Singer,” Season 3

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie: Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television:

Title: “The Way It Used to Be” from “Watchmen”

Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”

Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary: Aminé Ramer, “Crip Camp”

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries: Rudy Chung, “The Last Dance”

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer: Mike Lynn, “Judas And The Black Messiah”

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch): Andy Hamm, Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music): Mike Ladman, Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game: Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2”