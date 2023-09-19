Anti–child trafficking crusader Tim Ballard has denied the recent Vice report that accused Ballard of sexual misconduct with seven women, and is claiming it is a conspiracy “designed to destory me.”

“As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false,” Ballard said in a statement to TheWrap. “They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children.”

Ballard added: “During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example. Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

According to the report, Ballard enlisted women to accompany him as a “spouse” during secretive overseas operations ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. Ballard would then pressure these women into sharing a bed or shower, justifying it as a necessary ruse to deceive traffickers.

Ballard even sent at least one woman a photo of himself in underwear adorned with counterfeit tattoos and asked another how far she was willing to go to help save children, according to the report.

Tim Ballard is the basis for the summer blockbuster “Sound of Freedom,” which Jim Cavaziel plays Ballard in the movie.

Ballard released his statement via his role as a senior advisor at The Spear Fund. The Spear Fund organization is characterized as a foundation dedicated to financing and partnering with a global coalition consisting of experts, organizations and concerned citizens united in their mission to eradicate human trafficking.