“South Park” fans in a handful of cities will soon get the chance to pore over memorabilia, props, storyboards and even never-before-seen scripts as part of an immersive traveling exhibit due to launch in New York City on July 23.

“South Park: The 25th Anniversary Experience” is inspired by the real “South Park” Studios storage unit where a number of the items that will be on display have been held for the past 25 years, and in that regard, the exhibit is housed within a custom fabricated shipping container.

The shipping container — which features a custom, Cartman-inspired paint job — will also serve as an interactive photo opp, giving fans the opportunity to pose alongside their favorite characters against three different iconic South Park landscapes.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase “South Park” merchandise (including limited edition 25th anniversary items specific to each location) as part of the “25th Anniversary Experience” ‘tag sale.’

Kicking off at Union Square in New York City on July 23rd from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. the “25th Anniversary Experience” is free to attend and will be popping up in highly trafficked areas across the United States. Following its New York launch, the experience, produced in collaboration with entertainment and brand experience company Superfly, will be in the following locations (all local time from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.):

NYC: Saturday, 7/23 at Union Square

Chicago: Saturday, 7/30 at Navy Pier

Red Rocks: Tuesday, 8/9 & Wednesday 8/10 at Red Rocks Trading Post

Denver: Friday, 8/12 & Saturday 8/13 at McGregor Square

Los Angeles: Saturday, 8/20 at Hollywood & Vine

Additionally, a tailgate experience will be an added attraction to the previously announced two-day concert at Red Rocks on Aug. 9 & Aug. 10. The tailgate, which will take place at Red Rocks Trading Post and will be open to the public, will offer a communal celebration of all things “South Park” featuring activations, games, cosplay contests and more.

MTV Entertainment Studios is in the midst of an expansive deal with “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone at Comedy Central that extends through 2027 and includes streaming-only movies on Paramount+. The latest streaming film, “South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2,” was released on July 13.