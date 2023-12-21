“South Park” pushed the limits in a brand new way during its latest Paramount+ special.

The aptly titled “South Park (Not Suitable for Children)” contained more nudity in its 46-minute runtime than Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s animated comedy has shown to date. According to TheWrap’s calculations, nine minutes and 27 seconds of that runtime showed the character Randy naked from the waist down. True to the style of this adult animated comedy, the animation of Randy’s often-shown genitalia was more detailed and graphic that other examples of genitalia the series has shown in the past.

(Note: This estimate only applies to the regular seasons of “South Park” and its Paramount+ specials. The video game “South Park: The Stick of Truth” notoriously contained a battle sequence that took place while the parents of the player character were having sex, a sequence that could last longer than nine minutes depending on gameplay.)

The Comedy Central show is no stranger to depicting nudity. Most episodes contain at least one raunchy sex joke, and both male and female genitalia as well as numerous sex acts have been shown multiple times over the series’ 26 years on the air. An episode the show used during one version of its opening credits — Season 14’s “Medicinal Fried Chicken” — even showed Randy and several other men of South Park literally bouncing down the street on their own overlarge testicles.

However, in nearly every instance, these moments of nudity are only briefly shown for a few seconds at a time. It’s unusual for “South Park” to zoom in on a nude character for several minute-plus scenes in the same episode, which is exactly what “(Not Suitable for Children)” does.

The switch in content was made apparent before Paramount+’s latest special even began. Typically, new episodes and specials of the series begin with the same disclaimer, which reads, “All characters and events in this show — even those based on real people — are entirely fictional. All celebrity voices are impersonated … poorly. The following program contains coarse language and due to its content it should not be viewed by anyone.”

This disclaimer has been altered slightly over the years, like when “its content” was replaced by “COVID-19” for “The Pandemic Special” or when the series rewrote the disclaimer to mock Disney+’s content warning before “The Muppets” during the “South ParQ Vaccination Special.”

But Wednesday’s special marks one of the few times the disclaimer was completely altered. This new version read, “The following film contains graphic sexual content. Due to its extreme erotic nature this program is not suitable for children.”

This introductory change and all of this animated nudity served to underscore the larger point of “(Not Suitable for Children.)” As parents worry how dangerous OnlyFans may be to their children, defenders of the platform and representatives for tech companies emphasize that OnlyFans is only for adults and that the average user of the biggest social media sites are over the age of 22. It’s only when Randy starts an OnlyFans that these claims are tested. After making explicit content using a popular hydration drink aimed at children, he uncovers a vast conspiracy theory that connects influencers, major companies and the Chinese and Russian governments.