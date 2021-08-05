‘South Park’s’ Matt Stone and Trey Parker New Deal With ViacomCBS Is Worth $900 Million

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone stand to make a whopping $900 million under their new six-year mega-deal with ViacomCBS, a person close to the deal confirmed to TheWrap.

The $900 million number was first reported by Bloomberg. The figure does not include production costs or overhead, which have always been paid by Viacom, our insider told us.

Under the terms of the deal between Parker/Stone and ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Studios, “South Park” has been renewed through Season 30 at Comedy Central and 14 original movies based on the show have been ordered at Paramount+. Two of those made-for-streaming “South Park” movies will debut on Paramount+ in 2021, according to the studio. They’ll roll out two per year after that.

Representatives for ViacomCBS declined comment to TheWrap on this deal’s dollar figure. A rep for Stone and Parker did not immediately respond our request for comment.

Co-created by Parker and Stone, “South Park” premiered on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997. It most recently aired a full season, its 23rd, in 2019, with two standalone specials debuting during the pandemic in September 2020 and March 2021. No premiere date has been set for Season 24 yet.

“Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central,” Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of MTV Entertainment & CCO/Adult Animation – Paramount+, said. “Franchising marquee content like ‘South Park’ and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+.”

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone said. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional ‘South Park’ episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”