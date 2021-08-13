‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to Buy Real-Life Casa Bonita Restaurant

Someone tell Eric Cartman that Casa Bonita, aka “Mexican Disneyland,” has been saved from the clutches of bankruptcy. Amid fears that the real eatery would be closed for good, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have struck a deal to purchase the landmark Colorado restaurant depicted on the show.

The Colorado natives met with Gov. Jared Polis Friday to break the good news.

“As of about an hour ago, pending bankruptcy proceedings, we’ve come to an agreement with the owner and we’ve bought it,” Stone told Polis during the livestream held by the governor’s office.

Casa Bonita was a formative piece of both mens’ childhoods (and their TV show). In July, they told The Hollywood Reporter that they’d been dreaming of purchasing the restaurant for years but felt especially motivated once it shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told the outlet.

“We are absolutely trying to buy it,” he added. “We are going to do everything we can. We want to make it right and make it amazing.”

The restaurant will pass hands to the “South Park” team from Summit Family Restaurants, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in April after over a year of COVID-instated closures.

The beloved Mexican restaurant opened in Lakewood, Colorado, in 1974, complete with the arcade, cave and waterfall with cliff divers and other attractions you can see Cartman and Co. bounding through on the hit Comedy Central series.

As for the updates we can expect from Parker and Stone, rest assured that they’ll be starting with the food. When Polis brought up Casa Bonita’s famously lackluster offerings, the duo said that upping the quality would be a top priority.

“I think everyone knows the potential of what that place can be and we certainly do, and I think it’s going to be an awesome Colorado thing,” Parker said.