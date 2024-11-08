“Southern Charm” star JT Thomas has resigned from the hit Bravo reality series, stating that he needs to regain his mental and physical capacity following an “exhausting” year.

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from ‘Southern Charm,’” Thomas wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“Southern Charm” follows the lives of (mostly) young (mostly) singles in Charleston, South Carolina, as they navigate their wealthy families, relationships and careers. Thomas joined the show in Season 9 last year, with Season 10 set to premiere on Dec. 5.

And while Thomas will still appear in the new episodes, his decision to step away means he will not be taping anything further — effective immediately.

“Yesterday, I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before [the season] airs 12/5 (I’ve done about ~9 thus far leading up to today) and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show,” Thomas wrote.

“I will leave it at that for now while I work on next steps to recover physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year,” he concluded.

Thomas joined the series in its ninth season and, despite his brief stay, made a name for himself with show highlights such as his physical fallout with Austen Kroll.

While teasing the upcoming season, their co-star Madison LeCroy seemingly dropped a tidbit about Thomas departing the series, mentioning that he was the root of the season’s drama.

“This year is going to be drama, of course, as always,” LeCroy told Entertainment Tonight. When asked who the “source” of said drama was, she responded: “We’re getting rid of him, so we won’t say. I’m putting an end to it. It’s done.”

Queen Madison LeCroy is confirming #SouthernCharm returns in December and JT is bringing the drama 😭 pic.twitter.com/Q3Wn1tMPfH — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 19, 2024

“Southern Charm” Season 10 premieres Dec. 5 on Bravo. Past episodes are available to stream on Peacock.